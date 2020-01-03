Laverne Cox Shines in a Christian Siriano Feather Dress and Custom Ruthie Davis Heels

For her guest appearance on the reality show “Project Runway,” Laverne Cox made a stylish statement when judging the talent’s designs this season.

On the new episode of the competition series, the “Orange Is the New Black” actress wore a black, form-fitting and sleeveless mini dress. The ensemble has a generous amount of black and white feather detailing along the center of the garment and on the sleeves. The look was designed by “Project Runway” Season 4 winner Christian Siriano.

While Cox posted two Instagram images of her alongside fellow judges Karlie Kloss and Elaine Welteroth, Siriano shared photos of the entire look, including the coordinating heels created by Ruthie Davis (who also shared a snap after the show)

The shoes are a custom pair by the Davis and are aptly named the “LC” heels. The strappy silver sandals have a minimalist, barely-there aesthetic and a tall stiletto heel. They feature one thin strap at the front of the shoe embossed with silver studs and a lace-up design at the ankle, which creates a Grecian-inspired, crisscross effect at the front.

Cox has been an avid wearer of strappy sandals over the years. Back in 2015, she wore another customized pair, this time from Stuart Weitzman, that was a bright yellow version of the designer’s signature Nudist sandal.

And two years later, in 2017, when walking the red carpet alongside castmate Danielle Brooks, Cox wore a more toned-down yet strappier nude iteration on the style for the fifth season premiere of “OITNB.”

With her eye-catching shoe choices and style prowess, there is no doubt that the actress will have many more memorable shoe moments in the decade ahead.