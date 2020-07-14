Lauren London Leads the Star-Studded Pack Coming Together for Puma’s ‘Unity’ Collection

Lauren London joins Selena Gomez, Usain Bolt, Cara Delevingne and more for Puma’s new “Unity” collection campaign.

The collection dropped yesterday at Puma.com and encourages global unity in sport, life and equality. London herself took to Instagram to show off her new sneakers from the collection. The actress, whose partner Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside of his Los Angeles store in March 2019, used the capsule as a way to encourage positive change with a push against injustice and inequality.

Posing in the brand’s Cali Sport sneakers, London captioned her post: “Time for Change. Time for Justice.”

London joined forces with Puma in December 2019 following Hussle’s death. The actress collaborated with the brand on a campaign titled “Forever Stronger” that accompanied a heart-wrenching advertisement featuring a poem that paid homage to the late rapper, written by his sister, Samantha Smith. In early March 2019, Hussle announced a partnership between Puma and his brand, The Marathon Clothing. The 16-piece collection was then launched in the fall of that year, six months after his death.

Accompanying London in her recent charge for unity was Gomez, who chose the same red-accented sneakers for her backyard photoshoot. And Bolt donned the brand’s Ralph Sampson kicks from the collection as he posted two images with poignant captions.

The first read “#Unity to me means Love. Now is the time to come together. We are one team,” while he waxed poetic in the second post, writing: “Weapons will form but they will never prosper.”

On its website, Puma explained that the designs from the new collection “are vibrant and sport-inspired, with colorful graphics pulled from flags around the world.” With the new collection, the brand is also pledging to donate $100,000 to the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the U.N. Foundation; the fund works to provide global relief efforts in the face of the pandemic.

Below, check out a few of FN’s top picks from the Puma “Unity” collection to support the forward-thinking cause.

