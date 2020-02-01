Laura Dern Goes For a Winter Look on The Red Carpet in Leather Boots

Laura Dern has been busy this award season but that hasn’t stopped her from bringing her fashion A-game to every occasion. The “Marriage Story” actress looked elegant in green at the Academy Awards Nominees cocktail party in London last night.

Laura Dern at the Oscar nominee party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 52-year-old attended the party in a stylish ensemble. She sported a green silky dress with a tie at the waist and a pleated ruffle detail along the top. She matched the dress with a long green coat that reached her ankles. She accessorized the look with a gold necklace and ring as well as a black clutch bag, which she held from the front by the metal gold strap. For footwear, Dern wore a pair of high black leather boots that elevated the star with their chunky heels.

Laura Dern on the red carpet of the BAFTA nominee party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The star switched it up for the BAFTA nominee award party, which took place today in London. The actress went for a sparkly look for tonight’s event. She wore a pair of sliky black pants along with a lace top and a sequin blazer over it. For accessories, Dern went with a pair of shiny silver earrings and a matching clutch bag. For footwear, the “Big Little Lies” actress wore a pair of pointy toed velvet pumps, which were mostly covered by her pants.

