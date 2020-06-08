Laura Dern Elevates the Dog-Walking Look in the Chicest Summer Dress With Monogrammed Gucci Kicks

Laura Dern’s dog-walking outfit is far chicer than the athleisure look one might expect.

While walking her pup yesterday in Los Angeles, the 53-year-old actress went for a chic ensemble complete with comfy designer shoes. Dern sported a patterned blue dress under a bold red cardigan.

Laura Dern out and about in L.A. wearing a blue patterned dress, red cardigan and monogrammed Gucci sneakers, June 7. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Laura Dern’s monogrammed Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Marriage Story” star selected Gucci’s New Ace GG supreme canvas low-top sneakers. The Italian-made style features a monogrammed beige canvas upper, with a leather lining and sole and Gucci’s signature blue and red striping along the side. For a subtle mismatch look, one shoe has a blue ayers snake detail at the heel tab, while the other has a red accent. On the Bloomingdales website, a pair costs $590.

CREDIT: Courtesy of retailer

The “Big Little Lies” alum completed her look with a patterned silk scarf, worn as a face covering, and dark sunglasses. She was accompanied by her 18-year-old son, Ellery Harper, who was clad in a plaid button-down shirt, baggy trousers and Nike sneakers.

Laura Dern and Ellery Harper out and about in L.A., June 7. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Dern’s risk-taking approach to fashion means she’s game for pretty much anything. Already 5-foot-10, the Academy Award winner typically adds even more height in heels for the red carpet, choosing designer footwear from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Saint Laurent. While Dern most likely self-styled yesterday’s look, she puts together her standout red carpet styles with the help of Cristina Ehrlich, a powerful wardrobe stylist who also counts Greta Gerwig, Julia Louis Dreyfus and Natasha Lyonne as clients.

Below, we’ve rounded up some more accessibly priced sneakers that offer a similar look to Dern’s Gucci pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Women’s Chantell Sneaker, $47.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors MK City Sneaker, $99 (was $110).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Coach Women’s Lowline Sneaker, $125.

Click through the gallery to see Laura Dern’s red carpet style alongside her “Big Little Lies” castmates.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.