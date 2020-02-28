Lady Gaga’s Wild Boots From Her “Stupid Love” Video Are Selling on Amazon for $41

Lady Gaga released her new single “Stupid Love” with a futuristic music video, and affordable shoots to boot.

In the video — impressively filmed solely on an iPhone — Lady Gaga matches her pink hair to multiple all-pink ensembles. In one scene, the songstress wears a custom Candice Cuoco metallic pink asymmetrical bikini with a matching heart-shaped pastie; the special design is available to pre-order online now for $225 at CandiceCuoco.com. The singer pairs the bikini with a set of very affordable shoes. Cape Robbin’s Hot Rod combat boots come in a variety of bright colors including Gaga’s choice of hot pink and feature a lace-up silhouette with a chunky platform sole and mesh caging; they are currently on sale for $41 on Amazon.

Gaga also wears another pink-centric number in the video, matching her $157 Vex Clothing latex underwire bra to on-sale $69 high-waisted streamlined underwear from the same brand. For shoes in this second wild look, the “Bad Romance” singer had one of the stylists for the video cut off the platform of a Demonia by Please metallic pink boot — the style typically includes a whopping 7-inch platform. The men’s boot retailed originally for $57 but is sold out across the board; similar styles sell for $126 to $139 on Amazon.

See if you can catch all the footwear styles in Lady Gaga’s new video for “Stupid Love” here:

