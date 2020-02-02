Lady Gaga’s Disco Ball Catsuit + Matching Heels Are Peak Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Pre-Party

Lady Gaga was peak Lady Gaga for a performance yesterday at AT&T’s Super Saturday Night Concert in Miami.

The pop star wore a dramatic, look-at-me ensemble: a glistening catsuit with a mirrored effect, similar to a disco ball, and matching heeled boots.

Lady Gaga arrives to Super Saturday in Miami on Feb. 2. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s boots. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

Gaga pulled together her look with a black headpiece that covered one eye and half her face, flowing blue mermaidlike locks and bold pink lipstick. It was the A-lister in full form, as she has developed a reputation as a master of camp, known for stepping out in eye-catching pieces that no one else would dream of wearing — for instance, her infamous meat dress from the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lady Gaga arrives to Super Saturday in Miami on Feb. 2. CREDIT: Scott Roth/Shutterstock

Gaga took a break from her typically zany ensembles during the 2019 awards season, opting for a more subdued aesthetic with Old Hollywood vibes as she earned accolades for “A Star Is Born.” But now, Little Monsters can rejoice: She’s back to her usual over-the-top aesthetic. And it’s no surprise: After all, she was born this way.

While Gaga performed at a pre-Super Bowl event, she’s no stranger to the main stage. The “Just Dance” hit maker headlined the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show; this year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are doing the honors.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Lady Gaga’s crazy shoe style.

Want more?

Lady Gaga to Star as ‘Black Widow’ Who Contracted Murder of Gucci Heir in New Movie

Lady Gaga Glistens in Sparkly Gown & 7-Inch Heels at Makeup Launch

Lady Gaga’s Back in Her Favorite 10-Inch Spike Heel Fetish Boots