Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Blue Hair & Blinged-Out Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots

Lady Gaga continues her fashion streak in a pair of yet-to-be-released Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots, not even a week after performing at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Born This Way” singer showed off a pair of Swarovski crystal lace-up boots from the Jimmy Choo x Timberland collab, which was partially released earlier this week on kith.com. She paired the look with a sold-out black crop top from Calé, nude sweat pants and a $2,400 Chanel bag. Lady Gaga topped off her look with a pair of studded Moschino sunglasses and Jennifer Fisher hoops.

On Kith’s website, the Jimmy Choo x Timberland collab retails for $595-$1,295. Though Gaga’s crystal-embellished boots are not yet available online. The collection will also be available on jimmychoo.com starting Wednesday, Sept. 9, where fans will likely be able to snag a pair of their own luxury, blinged-out boots just like the “Shallow” singer herself.

It’s no surprise that Lady Gaga has already nabbed herself a pair of crystal-encrusted boots from the collab already. The star is known to wear a range of fabulous footwear, including 9-inch pleasure heels which she wore to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lady Gaga poses with her awards during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

During the virtual award show, Gaga won five MTV Moonman awards including for Best Song of the Year, Best Artist and Best Collaboration for her song“Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande.

Despite the unconventional set-up for this year’s awards due to coronavirus, Lady Gaga continued to pull some of the most memorial looks throughout the MTV Video Music Award History.

