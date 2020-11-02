Lady Gaga Models a Canadian Tuxedo & the Wildest 8-Inch Heels on the Campaign Trail

Lady Gaga made her way to Pennsylvania this weekend as she preps for election day on Tuesday.

The “Rain On Me” singer joined Joe Biden’s campaign trail in Pittsburgh on Sunday in the most Lady Gaga way, modeling a Canadian tuxedo for the occasion. The 1980s-style look comes fresh off the runway from Balmain’s spring ’21 collection.

The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian Tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the term along with a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, according to the CR Fashion Book.

As for footwear, the “A Star Is Born” actress broke out a signature towering heel to complete the look. Coming from one of her favorite brands, the Pleaser Xtreme-1020 boots feature a lace-up design with glossy uppers and an ankle-length shaft. The wow factor of the heels comes with their impressive 8-inch heel and 4.25-inch platform lift, a height only Lady Gaga could pull off with such ease.

While her nude colorway of the sky-high boots is currently sold out, similar styles can be found at Amazon.com for $92.

In addition to her look in Pennsylvania, Lady Gaga also showed off a few on-brand ways to serve voting-chic fashion on her social media over the weekend. The outfits included everything from glowing face masks to voluminous tops and sleek designs.

As for shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “Bad Romance” singer’s go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs.

