Lady Gaga Wears Her Best Fall Look & ‘Xtreme’ 8-Inch Heels to Join Joe Biden’s Campaign

Lady Gaga joined the former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on the campaign trail last night ahead of election day today.

The “Rain On Me” singer attended a few rallies and even put on a show-stopping performance for attendees. Ahead of her time on stage, Lady Gaga stood tall next to the candidate in a chic fall look. The outfit included pieces from Alexander McQueen’s fall ’20 collection including a layered $4,350 blazer and matching high-waisted pants.

Lady Gaga even accessorized with a “Vote” face mask coated in Swarovski crystals; the glittering piece comes from designer Michael Ngo with a retail price of $230 on the brand’s website.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Lady Gaga at Schenley Plaza, Monday, Nov. 2, in Pittsburgh, Pa. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Lady Gaga’s gravity-defying heels. CREDIT: AP

To complete the look, Lady Gaga did what she does best in opting for unmissable sky-high heels. Coming from one of her favorite brands, the Pleaser Xtreme-1020 boots feature a lace-up design with glossy uppers and an ankle-length shaft. The wow factor of the heels comes with their impressive 8-inch heel and 4.25-inch platform lift, a height only Lady Gaga could pull off with such ease.

The sleek black colorway in all its sky-high glory retails for $92 at Amazon.com.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden kneels next to Lady Gaga, right, Monday, Nov. 2, in Pittsburgh, Pa. CREDIT: AP

Pleaser Xtreme-1020 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Later in the day, Lady Gaga took the stage once more for her performance at the campaign event, wearing a more relaxed ensemble for the show. Her outfit included a sweatshirt for Joe Biden as well as black jeans, leather gloves and shortened black block-heeled booties.

Lady Gaga performs during a campaign event for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pa., Nov. 2. CREDIT: AP

As she arrived in Pennsylvania on Nov. 1, the Grammy Award-winning artist modeled a Canadian tuxedo for the occasion. The 1980s-style look comes fresh off the runway from Balmain’s spring ’21 collection. She accented the look with a nude version of her Pleaser Xtreme boots.

As for shoes, the taller the better may as well be Lady Gaga’s motto; the “Bad Romance” singer’s go-to designers for everything footwear include Pleaser Shoes, of course, Demonia, Cecilio Castrillo and Versace amongst other labels providing custom pairs.

While 8-inch heels may not be in everyone’s footwear repertoire, sleek heels can be. Style your fall look like Lady Gaga in these heeled lace-up boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens Kendra Boots, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Latch Boots, $102 (was $135).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Zara Boots, $158.

