Lady Gaga’s Crazy 7-Inch High Pink Hologram Platforms Are the Perfect Shoes to Celebrate Her New ‘Chromatica’ Album

It’s official, little monsters, Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album is finally here. At midnight, the pop star released “Chromatica,” and she celebrated with a dance party at home.

Lady Gaga kept with her “Chromatic”-style, of course, wearing a Manga patchwork tee, custom-made for her by Mexican streetwear brand No Name. She paired the look with ripped fish nets, a pink wig and her custom “Chromatica”-themed neoprene face mask with spikes, created by Michael Ngo. To complete the ensemble, Gaga wore her go-to Demonia Slay-301 platform knee-high boots featuring patchwork in hologram pink.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Pleaser

To Buy: Demonia Slay-301 Platform Boots, $126.

And this outfit can be considered tame, compared to her album artwork look, which could seriously kill. The “Rain on Me” singer wore a Cecilio Castrillo platform boot complete with a knife in place of a stiletto heel, and on her root foot, a design from Gasoline Glamour, which featured a strappy round-toe pump covered in Swarovski crystals and dangling embellished fringe. The heel was also replaced with an animal horn.

Gaga’s new album is a high-anticipated dance record, featuring appearances by Ariana Grande, Blackpink and Elton John. Stay tuned for more as Gaga hosts a listening party online today at 2 p.m. ET.

For similar pink platforms, take a look a these Gaga-friendly options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Demonia Platform Ankle Bootie, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Demonia Glitter Mid-Calf Boot, $113.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Dr. Martens Molly Quad Retro Boot, $163.

