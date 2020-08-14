Lady Gaga Brings Out Her Inner Alien in Latex Head Piece, Bathrobe & Neon Pink Pool Slides

Lady Gaga is ready to welcome the world to “Chromatica.” The artist took to Instagram last night to announce that she would be performing for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

“I’ve been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it’s finally time to take off for the first live performance,” she posted with a video displaying a very gaga-esque outfit. Fans will notice the “Chromatica II” track playing in the background.



The “Rain On Me” singer could be seen wearing a plush pink bathrobe, casually sipping a drink. It looks like she’s just about ready for the performance, too, given the impossible-to-miss head piece.

Created by L.A.-based latex label Venus Prototype, Lady Gaga’s alien-inspired mask was custom-made in neon pink latex with airbrush detailing and sculpted rubber. It was designed by Violet Vargas, a co-designer for Venus Prototype and fashion illustrator. She said the creation was meant to look like “a beautiful alien bug queen.”



To complete the look, Lady Gaga kept it comfortable wearing socks and slides. It, of course, had a fashion twist, however. She opted for Versace’s Palazzo Medusa Pool Slides in neon pink. The shoes retail for $395 and are offered in other colors, including yellow, black and orange.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Versace Palazzo Medusa Pool Slides, $395.

Stay tuned for Lady Gaga’s MTV VMA performance, which airs on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. EST. And to see more Gaga fashion through the years, click through the gallery.