Lady Gaga’s Platform Shoes Are Dangerously Sharp With Knives + Horns as Heels on New Album Cover

Lady Gaga’s latest album artwork is everything we expect from the artist and more.

The “Stupid Love” singer released the cover for her upcoming sixth studio album “Chromatica,” which features the artist in a dangerously sharp look. She wears a Cecilio Castrillo leather bodysuit with a spiky armored sleeve and horn-like shoulder straps.

On her feet, the 34-year-old chose two different unique footwear styles with one being a studded and spiky platform Cecilio Castrillo boot complete with a knife instead of a stiletto heel.

The second style, from Gasoline Glamour, featured a strappy round-toe pump coated in Swarovski crystals and dangling embellished fringe, replacing a heel with a bloody animal horn.

In another look for the album art, Lady Gaga donned metallic hot pink armor from Laurel DeWitt complete with scalloped shoulder pads and gladiator-styled buckled leg wraps. Her footwear matched the ensemble in a set of metal embellished platform pumps, also from DeWitt.

The release of “Chromatica” was postponed to an unannounced date in 2020 as Lady Gaga decided to push back its release in the face of the current coronavirus. She also postponed her Las Vegas MGM show in addition to a secret Coachella performance she had planned, according to a post she shared on Instagram on March 24. In the meantime, she encouraged fans to stay safe at home and to practice kindness during these trying times.

While the “Bad Romance” singer’s shoes are custom-made, check out some platform boots that match her black style.

