Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Twin In Tank Tops, Tights & Sky-High Platforms

In honor of Ariana Grande’s 27th birthday yesterday, Lady Gaga shared a special message of love for her fellow songstress.

Accompanied with a sweet caption for the birthday girl, Lady Gaga posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram page yesterday. The singers, who recently collaborated for their hit duet “Rain On Me,” sat pretty in matching ensembles that included black tank tops, sunglasses and tights. Grande topped off her sheer stockings with a pleated skirt. Gaga opted for an opaque, legging style.

The duo also coordinated footwear — signature towering heels.

The “A Star Is Born” actress opted for her go-to black platform boots from Demonia. The Stack 301 silhouette sits atop a whopping 7-inch lift with vinyl uppers, and retails for $90 on Walmart.com.

Grande followed suit with her choice of shoes, modeling a set of stacked platform sandals with a wedge heel and peep-toe front. She layered them over slouchy gray socks for a retro-inspired feel.

Related Alicia Silverstone Takes a Hike in the Comfiest Joggers & Bold Adidas Sneakers Emily Ratajkowski Goes Sheer in a Mesh Outfit, Bra Set & Her Go-To Sneakers Chrissy Teigen's Checkerboard One-Piece & White Sneakers Are Go-Kart Ready

Following their photoshoot for “Rain On Me” in May, Grande took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of the campaign. The 26-year-old, with her hair up in an elevated take on her classic high ponytail, posed in a butterfly-wing adorned purple minidress with matching slouchy sleeves. She kept to her own stylebook in a set of thigh-high stockings, but stole a page from Gaga’s typical fashion repertoire with her towering metallic platform boots.

The lace-up shoes include purple holographic uppers with pink eyelets and matching laces, all topped off with layers of pink butterfly-adorned chains running across the boot. Resembling a style courtesy of Club Exx, the style is set atop a 5-inch lifted heel and a 2-inch front platform. You can find the pair at DollsKill.com retailing for $128.

For more insane shoe moments like Lady Gaga’s towering platforms, flip through the gallery.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.