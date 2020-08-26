Why La La Anthony Is Microwaving Her Sneakers

La La Anthony is one of the lucky ones. She received the highly-anticipated Civilist x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers ahead of its release date and she showed off the shoes’ innovative design.

“Do not try this at home, but watch carefully,” Anthony said in an Instagram video today, as she proceeded to put the sneaker inside a microwave. Ten seconds later, the all-black Nike turned into a multi-colored style.

The collaboration with German skate shop Civilist pays homage to raver culture after the Berlin Wall was demolished in 1991, according to Nike. Once Berlin’s Mitte District was reunited, it became the epicenter for the rave movement that had been evolving in both East and West Berlin.

The leather style is predominantly black with a white outsole, however, once exposed to heat, a thermochromatic pattern is revealed featuring red, yellow, blue and green hues.

A look at the Civilist x Nike SB Dunk Low collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The sneakers are set to launch on Aug. 29 via select skate shops throughout the country. (A complete list of stores that will stock the shoes can be found here.)

A closeup of the upper of the Civilist x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

As for Anthony’s sneaker style, it’s not a surprise that she got her hands on the coveted kicks. The actress is a sneakerhead in her own right.

She told FN in 2018 at Foot Locker’s annual gala: “I love [Air Jordan] 11s, I love the [Air Jordan] 1s, and I love all the Melo [Jordan Brand] sneakers. I’m such a Jordan fan, [Michael Jordan] is like family to me and my husband [Carmelo Anthony] is signed to Jordan, so having worn Jordans for so many years, I’m just obsessed.”

She was also recently seen in the rare Air Jordan 1 x Dior collaboration sneakers.

“People don’t realize how crazy my sneaker collection is. Everything that I want I have,” she added. “I have a great sneaker collection, it’s something I’m really proud of.”