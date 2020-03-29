Kylie Jenner Teams Stussy x Nike SB Dunk ‘Cherry’ Sneakers With Yoga Pants During Quarantine

Kylie Jenner may be in quarantine, but she’s still bringing her sneaker A-game.

The reality star, 22, shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram yesterday showing off a pair of hard-to-get kicks.

Jenner wore the Stussy x Nike SB Dunk “Cherry,” which is rumored to have inspired the design of Travis Scott’s mocha and pink Air Jordan 1. Originally released in 2005, the shoes are designed to resemble the vanilla, chocolate and strawberry color palette of Neapolitan ice cream. Pairs are trading for upward of $1,600 on StockX.com.

Stussy x Nike SB Dunk “Cherry” CREDIT: StockX

Aside from the shoes, Jenner was clad in a logoed Balenciaga hoodie and black yoga pants. She wore her brown-blond hair pulled back in a sleek updo.

The Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman isn’t especially loyal to any brand in the sneakers space these days, having ended an Adidas deal in 2019. Prior to that, the A-lister worked with Puma.

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Jenner has been quarantined to her southern California home, due to a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has donated $1 million to Los Angeles-area medical centers to help with response to the virus.

If you like the appearance of Jenner’s kicks but don’t want to break the bank, consider shopping one of these similar-looking pairs at a lower price point.

