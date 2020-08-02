Kylie Jenner Takes Latex From Head to Toe in an Edgy Red Dress & Thigh-High Boots on Vogue Hong Kong’s Cover

Kylie Jenner is the face of Vogue Hong Kong’s Cover for the August “Act Now” issue, wearing a red latex dress and thigh-high black boots. Jenner is styled in a dress by Anthony Vaccarello from Saint Laurent’s 2020 fall collection.

In choosing Jenner for the Act Now issue, Vogue wrote, “At the age of just 22, her beauty brand #KylieCosmetics has achieved far reaching success, and she is also active in charitable causes including funding surgeries for children with cleft lips and palate through Smile Train.”

The youngest Kar-Jenner sister posted the cover on Instagram with the caption “vogue babyyy🤍 thank you.”

The 22-year-old make-up mogul currently has over 186 million Instagram followers and has her own successful cosmetics line.

Jenner has appeared in a number of magazine covers throughout the years, including Interview, Harpers Bazaar, Glamour, Paper and Elle.

A few days ago, the star was spotted in a bold net dress and white pumps matching with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. She’s previously been a brand ambassador for Puma and Adidas, but her recent footwear trend includes the rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

The exclusive interview and photo shoot with Jenner will be available on Monday.

