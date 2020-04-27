Kylie Jenner Goes Vintage in Dior Logomania Look With $990 High-Top Kicks

Kylie Jenner is loving Christian Dior right now.

The 22-year-old reality star and beauty mogul posted a series of photos to Instagram today showing off a fierce look from the French house — and it included head-to-heel logos.

Jenner posed in a raspberry-colored, monogrammed set from Dior, which included a long-sleeve top and matching pants with the label’s logo throughout. Designed by John Galliano during his tenure at the French house, the pink outfit chosen by the billionaire Kylie Cosmetics founder is no longer available for purchase at retail.

While Jenner’s top and pants were vintage, her shoes are still in production. For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected Dior’s Walk’N’Dior sneakers in an all-white colorway. The high-top kicks feature the “J’Adior” signature on the heel, with tonal laces, white calf leather panels and star detailing atop the rubber soles. The Italian-made shoes are available for purchase on the brand’s website for $990.

Dior’s Walk’N’Dior sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Dior

Related Kylie Jenner's Bike Shorts & Designer Sneakers Offer a High-Fashion Take on Tennis Dressing Why Fashion-Athletic Collabs Will Still Win Despite the Coronavirus Kylie Jenner Matches Her Gray Catsuit to Unreleased Dior x Air Jordan Sneakers

All-over logos were a major trend in the ’90s and into the early ’00s, but gave way to more subtle looks before making a comeback in about 2018. Recent years have seen the return of many beloved ’90s fashions, so it’s no surprise that monograms would return to their former prominence. Heritage brands such as Fendi, Gucci and Missoni have been owning their history (and finding new fans in the Gen Z and millennial audience) by creating designs that heavily utilize their logos.

Click through the gallery to see how Kylie Jenner’s style has evolved over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.