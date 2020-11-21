Kylie Jenner Styles Vintage Jimmy Buffet Sweatshirt & Off White x Nike Sneakers

Kylie Jenner welcomed in the weekend on Friday with a casual graphic sweatshirt and ripped jeans combination and elevated the ensemble with these cool, on-trend sneakers and designer accessories.

While posing in one of her red cars under the California sun, the beauty mogul wore a vintage 1998 Jimmy Buffet Carnival Tour sweatshirt in a white colorway that features long sleeves and a crew neckline. The original vintage shirt in pristine condition is sold out and retailed for $200. However, you can find preloved versions on reseller marketplaces. One option retails for only $46 and is available for purchase on grailed.com. To embrace the entrepreneur’s denim aesthetic, the Agolde Jamie Jeans offer a similar look with a light wash denim colorway and clean rips at the knees. They retail for $178 and are available for purchase on shopbop.com.

The 23-year-old accessorized the retro jeans and tee-shirt outfit with a $495 Prada bucket hat in the white colorway. It features a 100% nylon construction with the brand’s signature logo plate in silver hardware across the front and is available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Watch on FN

For footwear, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a pair of Nike x Off White Air Rubber Dunk sneakers in the University Blue colorway. Released last October, these exclusive shoes feature a mesh, rubber, and faux leather upper construction with raw edges around the tongue, a rubber-encased air bubble design on the midsole, and a treaded outer sole. They were initially released as part of a three-pack and retailed for $190. The sneakers currently are still available for purchase on the resale market, with a value between $270 and around $500, on sites including stockx.com.

When it comes to sneakers, buzzy Off White exclusives from Nike appear to be Jenner’s go-to choice this season. Earlier this week, she was spotted in a pair of the Off White x Air Jordan Retro High sneakers in the white colorway and styled them with a printed crop top and washed black mom jeans.

She teamed a similar outfit with a pair of Girls Don’t Cry x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers, created in collaboration with Japanese graphic and streetwear designer Verdy.

Shop these sneaker styles below to add this cool street style aesthetic to your fall footwear rotation.

To Buy: New Balance 877 V1 Sneakers, $90.

To Buy: Vionic Miles Sneakers, $100.

To Buy: Nike Joyride Dual Run Sneakers, $91.

Click through this gallery to discover Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the years.