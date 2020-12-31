Kylie Jenner Gives a Styling Lesson on Double Layering with Cropped Vest, Puffer Coat & Snow Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner is staying warm in style this New Year’s Eve.

The reality star shared a slideshow of photos from her snowy holiday vacation, which show her posing in cropped vest layered atop a gray turtleneck and ribbed leggings. The vest came complete with zip-up pockets across the chest.

Both the top and pants are from Moncler’s collab with Alyx Studio titled 6 Moncler 1017 ALYX 9SM. The turtleneck, which is on sale from $460 to $230 at Ln-cc.com, is crafted from a stretch-jersey material and features a zip-closure and Moncler’s logo print at the sleeves. The high-rise leggings feature an elasticized waistband and perforated detailing throughout. Kylie’s pair are available for $430 at Ssense.com.

To further protect herself from the weather, Jenner piled on a puffer coat, which complimented the vest.

As for footwear, Jenner enhanced the look with a pair of sleek snowboots. The shoes featured a lace-up closure and a thick lug sole. The Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized with silver hoop earrings and squared sunglasses.

Jenner and her famous family have been enjoying time in the snow this month. Earlier in December, Jenner shared photos from a different winter vacation, which included a ton of fashion moments.

On Dec. 3, Jenner shared an Instagram post, wearing head-to-toe Christian Dior. At the top, the reality star opted for the brand’s pink logomania puffer coat, which features a hood, rib knit cuffs and a zip closure. The style is available for $6,212 at Tradesy.com. On her feet, Jenner sported a pair of rare Dior sneaker boots. The footwear is adorned with the brand’s logo and a buckle at the calf. The bottom featured a thick white outsole. The shoes are from Dior’s 2004 spring collection by John Galliano.

