Kylie Jenner Goes Full-On Designer in a Versace Robe & Louis Vuitton Slippers

Kylie Jenner is keeping things comfy while lounging at home alongside her baby daughter, Stormi.

On Instagram this afternoon, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared an image of herself hugging little Stormi. In the photo, Jenner sported a Versace robe in the Italian label’s signature baroque print. Stormi was clad in a pink dress.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected a pair of fluffy Louis Vuitton slippers. The shoes feature a mink fur upper printed with the label’s monogram, a cozy mink lining and a flat sole. While the style is no longer available to shop, it previously retailed for $1,500. Jenner accessorized the look with a sleek gold anklet, an accessory that has become increasingly popular in recent months.

“My remedy for everything,” the mega-influencer captioned her post, which racked up over 2.3 million likes in just two hours.

When it comes to her shoe wardrobe, the A-lister has an impressive collection of heels from brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Amina Muaddi and Gianvito Rossi, as well as plenty of pricey sneakers from Nike.

And Jenner can surely afford a wardrobe full of high-priced footwear. For 2020, the “It” girl topped Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid celebrities, with estimated earnings of $590 million. The majority of that income came from the January sale of a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty; Jenner pocked $540 million pre-tax from that deal. Her real-time net worth is estimated by Forbes to be $900 million.

Below, FN rounds up some slippers that offer a similar look to Jenner’s pair but without the designer price tag.

To Buy: LC Lauren Conrad Mama Llama Faux Fur Slipper, $14 (was $28).

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Plush Slipper, $23.

To Buy: Betsey Johnson Slippers, $30.

