Why Kylie Jenner Is Getting Backlash for her Mink Louis Vuitton Slippers

Kylie Jenner is facing a wave of Twitter backlash.
A tweet showing screenshots from the makeup mogul’s Instagram account, posted Sunday, has gone viral. The tweet points out that Jenner posted an image of herself in $1,480 mink-trimmed Louis Vuitton slippers shortly after posting about the Australian wildfires. Expected to burn for months longer, the fires have burned millions of acres of land so far, with an estimated 25,000 koalas killed.
Netizens found the juxtaposition of Jenner’s posts hypocritical, arguing that it was odd to feel sad for animals dying in the fires while wearing shoes made from real fur. The post, created by Twitter user @Lithunium_Snow, garnered over 423,000 retweets and more than 1.2 million likes.
Other Twitter users were in agreement with @Lithunium_Snow, weighing in with similar assessments of their own. One user called her “disconnected with reality,” while others compared Jenner to a clown.
Jenner doesn’t seem to have lost followers on her Instagram as a result of the backlash, with her follower count staying at around 156 million.
The billionaire also isn’t taking a break from the photo-sharing platform in light of the incident, as she posted a series of stories yesterday as well as two grid posts.
In the first photo on the grid, Jenner wears a gray sweatsuit with blue and white Colette x Air Jordan 1 sneakers (a somewhat surprising choice, as she is an Adidas ambassador). In the second post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sports a fishnet Dior catsuit with see-through Aquazzura pumps.
