Why Kylie Jenner Is Getting Backlash for her Mink Louis Vuitton Slippers

Kylie Jenner is facing a wave of Twitter backlash.

A tweet showing screenshots from the makeup mogul’s Instagram account, posted Sunday, has gone viral. The tweet points out that Jenner posted an image of herself in $1,480 mink-trimmed Louis Vuitton slippers shortly after posting about the Australian wildfires. Expected to burn for months longer, the fires have burned millions of acres of land so far, with an estimated 25,000 koalas killed.

Netizens found the juxtaposition of Jenner’s posts hypocritical, arguing that it was odd to feel sad for animals dying in the fires while wearing shoes made from real fur. The post, created by Twitter user @Lithunium_Snow, garnered over 423,000 retweets and more than 1.2 million likes.

Eat the rich pic.twitter.com/JSxdMTTY8h — Hugh Thanasia (@Lithunium_Snow) January 5, 2020

Other Twitter users were in agreement with @Lithunium_Snow, weighing in with similar assessments of their own. One user called her “disconnected with reality,” while others compared Jenner to a clown.

meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her “heart was broken” about animals being killed…. imagine being this disconnected from reality pic.twitter.com/EKOKtbPNMA — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) January 6, 2020

kylie jenner really posted an insta story crying abt the animals in australia and then posted a picture of her real mink fur slides straight after ,,,, 🤡 circus time booboo — 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘻 (@SERENDlPITITTY) January 6, 2020

kylie jenner really thought she was doing something when she posted being heart broken about half a billion animals dying in the australia fires and then proceeded to post a picture of her louis vuitton real mink fur slippers pic.twitter.com/qgQni9hcpH — jo (@heIIojojo) January 6, 2020

i don’t understand how Kylie Jenner can post about the poor animals dying in the Australian fires and then two snaps later post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes — sustainable queen (@colourfulbeige) January 4, 2020

kylie jenner really out here posting about her wearing a footwear made out of animal fur straight after crying over animals being killed… pic.twitter.com/RmQw2sp78z — LOUISE (@alluregaga) January 5, 2020

Jenner doesn’t seem to have lost followers on her Instagram as a result of the backlash, with her follower count staying at around 156 million.

The billionaire also isn’t taking a break from the photo-sharing platform in light of the incident, as she posted a series of stories yesterday as well as two grid posts.

In the first photo on the grid, Jenner wears a gray sweatsuit with blue and white Colette x Air Jordan 1 sneakers (a somewhat surprising choice, as she is an Adidas ambassador). In the second post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sports a fishnet Dior catsuit with see-through Aquazzura pumps.

