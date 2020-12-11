Kylie Jenner Does the High-Low Mix in a $15 Mini Dress & Designer Square-Toe Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While many of us continue to layer up for the winter, Kylie Jenner provides a stylish reminder that it’s still warm in Los Angeles, Calif. The beauty mogul kicked off the weekend today on Instagram wearing a skintight, strapless dress with a pair of trendy square-toe heels in coordinating sunny hues.

She wore the Sorella tube top dress in the mustard colorway. It’s made with 95% spandex and 5% polyester for a skin-hugging fit. This simple wardrobe staple retails for only $15 and is available for purchase on Sosorella.com.

Here’s a closer look at Kylie Jenner’s Bottega Veneta sandal heels. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star polished the ensemble with the Bottega Veneta Stretch pumps in the Egg Yolk colorway. The of-the-moment sandals feature a cotton upper construction with leather soles and squared off mesh toebox. These shoes also have a wrap-around ankle strap with a self-tie closure and a 3.75-inch stiletto heel. Each pair retails for $930 and is currently available for pre-order on Saksfifthavenue.com.

The 23-year-old accessorized her high-low look with a Dior Dio(R)evolution gold charmed necklace. The luxury jewelry piece retails for $590 and is available in limited quantities at Dior.com.

Bottega Veneta’s strappy sandals appear to be a go-to footwear choice for Jenner (as well as for many stylish celebrities like Olivia Culpo and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley). The Kylie Cosmetics founder frequently pairs them with minimalist, monochromatic outfits. For example, she wore the Italian label’s $1,600 BV Spiral sandals in white and teamed them with a matching shirt dress and the brand’s $3,600 The Chain Pouch handbag in September.

To infuse a similar citrus-colored shoe into your wardrobe, shop these more affordable sandal options below.

To Buy: Villa Rouge Cashmere Sandals, $56.

To Buy: Calvin Klein Monty Sandal, $60.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Kantiel Pump, $69.

