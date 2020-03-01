Kylie Jenner Poses on a Diving Board in Unreleased Travis Scott x Nike Sneakers & a Rapunzel-Style Braid

Kylie Jenner probably has a better vacation shoe game than most people.

After jetting off on vacation, the 22-year-old posed on a diving board on Sunday wearing an unreleased pair of Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers.

The unreleased sneaker features mixed patterns on the upper, including a khaki toe box, unhemmed printed panels and a plaid quarter patch. It has “Cactus Jack” branding on the tongue. The shoe comes finished with rope-style laces. The full look resembles another version of the Nike SB Dunk Low, which went to market on Feb. 22.

Jenner paired her kicks with a brown one-piece bathing suit and a long, Rapunzel-style braid that trailed behind her back as she posed for photos.

As has been the case with his previous releases, Scott’s Nike SB Dunk Low quickly sold out after he surprise dropped the silhouette on Shop.travisscott.com. Originally retailing for $150, the shoes are now going for upwards of $1,000 on StockX.com.

The front view of the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Lately, it seems that Jenner has been a big Nike fan, stepping out in Nike x Off-White Air Force 1s and Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Highs in addition to posing in Sunday’s silhouette. The A-lister was previously an Adidas ambassador, but her contract reportedly expired in 2019. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star had also once worked with Puma, having signed a deal with the label in 2016.

