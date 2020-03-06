Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner’s Shoes Nicely Balance Her Slime-Green, Cheetah-Print Outfit

By Claudia Miller
Kylie Jenner: May 2019
Kylie Jenner: March 2019
Kylie Jenner: February 2019
Kylie Jenner: November 2019
Kylie Jenner joins the list of stars who are testing out the slime green trend.

The 22-year-old posed in a form-fitting Tom Ford hooded dress in a bright green cheetah print pattern, echoing similar designs from the brand’s fall ’18 collection that debuted in February 2018. Slime green is a growing trend for spring thanks to brands including Versace, Valentino and Louis Vuitton who included the shade in their spring ’20 runway shows.

Jenner finished off her outfit in sharp square-toe black sandals with a slip-on silhouette and see-through pearl stacked heel. Square toe footwear became a must-have in 2019 with a revamping of ’90s trends; the silhouette favorited by Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid continues to draw fans this season, as demonstrated by the beauty mogul.

“I AM MY OWN MUSE” – TOM FORD 💚

giving you baby mama drama honey 💚

Model on the runway for Tom Ford fall ’18.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner also recently chose a full neon green look for The Brit Awards after-party on Feb. 18. She paired her glittering Saks Potts set with a pair of see-through Amina Muaddi slingback pumps with a flared heel.

Kendall Jenner, green shirt, green pants, amina muaddi heels, 40th Brit Awards, Sony Music After Party, Arrivals, The Standard, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020Wearing Saks Potts Shoes By Amina Muaddi
Kendall Jenner arrives at the Brit Awards after-party in Amina Muaddi heels, Feb. 18.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To compliment your own ensemble — slime green or otherwise — follow Jenner’s lead with these sleek square-toe sandals.

To Buy: Yeezy Minimal Sandals, $359 was $598

To Buy: Dolce Vita Noles Heels, $122

To Buy: Steve Madden Nectur Heels, $82

