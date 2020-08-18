Kylie Jenner Laces Up a Bold Tie-Dye Corset & Pants With White Pumps

Kylie Jenner is back and bolder than ever following a tropical vacation with her sisters.

As seen on Instagram earlier today, the Kylie Cosmetics founder matched a tie-dye lace-up corset top to color-coordinated black and white high-waisted pants as she stepped out of a cherry red car. The pieces came adorned with silver hardware and a matching oversized jacket to tout.

From under the hem of her pants peeped out a preview of her pointed-toe white pumps, echoing a similar footwear choice that the star frequented earlier this week.

The media personality stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday in a doubled-up gingham look from Charlotte Knowles. The hem of the patterned tube top flowed over the waist of her flared leggings from the brand for a standout combination; while the bottoms are sold out, you can find a similar strapless shirt for $300 at Ssense.com

On her feet, the star decided on one of her new favorite silhouettes: Bottega Veneta’s BV point pumps. Featuring twisted straps in a glossy white upper, the elongated pointed-toe style comes set atop a 3.-ich curved heel and a textured outsole for traction. The style retails for $1,150 and is available at BottegaVeneta.com.

Kylie Jenner out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 15. CREDIT: MEGA

Bottega Veneta BV Point pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, the youngest Jenner sister also has had multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before linking up with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the celebrity posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

