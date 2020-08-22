×
Kylie Jenner’s Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots Are A White-Hot Summer Shoe Trend

By Elisa Lewittes
Kylie Jenner
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

When it comes to party looks, Kylie Jenner knows how to make a statement.

The beauty mogul stopped by the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood Friday night for Zack Bia’s birthday (carrying a cutout of her friend), wearing a retro-inspired, head-to-toe Balenciaga look that was both red and white-hot — especially the gravity-defying, thigh-high boots.

The footwear was none other than the now-sold out Balenciaga Knife over-the-knee boots. The made-in-Italy shoes feature a polyamide and elastane construction with a 4.3-inch heel, a flat, sharp-pointed toe and a no-zip design. These boots originally retailed for $1,650. This silhouette can be found in the black color way, on sale for $756 at bergdorfgoodman.com.

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner carries a cardboard cutout of best friend Zack Bia as she and Zack head to the Chateau Marmont to party till 3 A.M. in West Hollywood. Kylie Jenner is wearing long white boots and a red one piece dress which showcases her curves. 21 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695380_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: MEGA

Balenciaga-Knife-Boot
CREDIT: Pinterest/SSENSE

Jenner paired the statement boots with the brand’s Tab short wrap dress, a long-sleeved mini constructed from red stretch jersey. It features dropped shoulders and a tie-waist detail. This item retails for $1,050 and is available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Over-the-knee footwear has long been a staple in this famous Kardashian sister’s wardrobe. For Cardi B’s and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Wap’ video, she wore a head-to-toe leopard ensemble with coordinating leopard thigh-high boots.

#WAP

From recent sightings, it appears that white pointy-toe shoes are the entrepreneur’s go-to footwear style this summer. In August alone, she’s been spotted wearing choices including this pair of Bottega Veneta’s BV point pumps and various Balenciaga styles.

Most notably, earlier this month, Jenner wore a similar pair of shoes from the luxury brand’ while posing for an Instagram with her best friend and fellow social media influencer, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

prada bae

In the photo, she paired the Balenciaga Square Knife Leather Pumps with thigh-high white stocks, mimicking the look of this boot, and styled the footwear with a white long-sleeve dress and bright orange Prada accessories. The heels feature a 3.7-inch stiletto heel and a sharply pointed toe. They retail for $795 and can be found on MatchesFashion.com.

To emulate this elevated edgy look, shop similar footwear styles below.

