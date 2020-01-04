Kylie Jenner’s Combat Boots Are the Perfect Footnote to Her Cozy Outfit

Kylie Jenner brought a new take on the monochromatic trend.

The 22-year-old posed wearing a beige turtleneck sweater over a matching ribbed ankle-length skirt, joking yesterday in her Instagram caption: “my chairs match my sweater.”

She finished off her cozy ensemble with a belted Chanel bag and a pair of lace-up black combat boots. Chunky military-style shoe silhouettes were a popular choice among influencers and stars last year. In fact, the Dr. Martens 1460 boot won the Shoe of the Year award at the 2019 FNAAs.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also took to the social media app to share her new hair color with her 156 million followers — which recently topped her sister Kim Kardashian’s current record of 155 million followers.

Jenner posted a photo of herself in a long-sleeve dress with a bright yellow hairdo with a matching handbag. She referenced Justin Bieber’s new song “Yummy” in the caption, which gained her a heart-eyes emoji comment from her friend and Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Jenner’s career started with reality TV, but has proven to be a savvy entrepreneur. She created a billion-dollar beauty business, which, according to Forbes, makes her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

