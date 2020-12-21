Kylie Jenner Brings Back the Beloved Tube Dress Trend in the Wildest Flared Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner brought back a staple trend from the 1990s and early 2000s for her latest “living room vibes.”

The beauty mogul teased her outfit of the day on Instagram this afternoon, modeling a classic tube dress; the throwback silhouette is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design. Kylie’s piece in particular comes in a soft gray colorway with a bustier-inspired torso and a cut high-leg slit for added flair.

As if her bold number wasn’t daring enough, the media personality then buckled up the wildest platform heels. The sleek black sandals featured a patent finish atop a lifted toe and a rounded flared heel that appeared to measure around 6 inches in height.

The bold ensemble today proves the versatility of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s everyday style. Just last week, for example, the “cool aunt” posed with her nephew Psalm West to show off her relaxed attire in a sweatsuit from Cherry LA. The Los Angeles-inspire set featured a now sold-out crewneck sweatshirt and coordinating sweatpants which once retailed for $185 on the brand’s website. To keep warm, Kylie then topped the set off with a soft white teddy coat.

To continue the hits of red spread across her attire, the Kylie Cosmetics founder tapped Jordan Brand for her footwear of choice. Debuting in 1989, the brand’s Air Jordan 4 silhouette features layers of leather and mesh uppers, topped with structured lace eyelets and signature Jumpman emblems atop the tongue and heel counter. Kylie’s particular colorway comes coated with hits of metallic red as part of a capsule that debuted in June to pay tribute to one of Jordan Brand’s first colorway theme with four new metallic iterations.

Originally retailing for $190, the sneakers now resell for upwards of $295 to $560 at StockX.com.

When it comes to sneakers, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history in the industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

