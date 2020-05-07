Stormi Webster Matches Her Rare Chanel Tennis Racket to a Blue Tie-Dye Outfit

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is joining in on the growing tie-dye trend.

The 2-year-old posed on a backyard tennis court last night modeling a blue tie-dye Design History set with a sweatshirt currently on sale for $34 and matching shorts for $21. From red carpets to runways to street style, tie-dye is everywhere, and now, with more people at home than ever, the pattern is experiencing a resurgence as fashion fans test out their own tie-dying abilities.

Stormi finished off her match-ready ensemble with white crew socks that melted into the $48 Nike Air Force 1 sneaker.

In the photo shared by Jenner, Stormi held a color-coordinating blue tennis racket from Chanel in a shade that was echoed on the accents of her tennis balls from the brand. Even used, Chanel tennis rackets resell for as high as $1,795 while the blue tennis balls resell for upwards of $795 for a pack of four at TheRealReal; a single tennis ball branded with the double C logo also goes for $288 or more on eBay.com.

At just 2 years old, the toddler already has an impressive and expansive shoe collection including pairs from her dad Travis Scott’s Nike collaborations as well as a few Air Jordans and Adidas Yeezy styles.

Shop these next picks of stylish all-white sneakers for girls.



To Buy: Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers, $32.



To Buy: Puma Roma Sneakers, $37.



To Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Easton II Ez Sneakers, $35.

