Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Shows Off Colorful ‘Trolls’ Tattoos in Mini Air Jordans

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

kylie-jenner-stormi-webster
Kylie Jenner and her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster are finding new ways to pass the time during their self-quarantine, including putting on temporary tattoos.

kylie jenner, stormi webster, new york city, street style, mach & mach fall 2018, see-through pants, blazer, alexander wang mesh alix pumps
Kylie Jenner steps out with daughter Stormi in New York, May 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

The beauty mogul took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of Stormi’s tattoo-covered legs featuring illustrations of trolls with her 167 million followers.

The colorful designs were an excellent complement to her subdued mini Air Jordans. The Air Jordan Retro 6 features a black, white and gray high-top silhouette. Though the colorway is currently not available, an all-yellow pair retails for $60 at Kids Footlocker.

Air Jordan Retro 6, kid's, yellow
Air Jordan Retro 6 kids.
CREDIT: Kids Foot Locker
Buy: Air Jordan Retro 6 Girls $60
Buy it

On top of having a fun time with temporary tattoos, Stormi has been also spending some quality time with her father, Travis Scott, during this time of self-isolation and quarantine. The rapper shared a video of himself playing on a basketball court with the 2-year-old as she ran after the ball in overalls and black and yellow sneakers.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Jenner is giving back to the healthcare community. The reality star donated $1 million today to first responders to help them with medical masks and other protective gear. (Click here to see more celebrities who have donated to the fight against the coronavirus.)

Shop our picks of kids’ sneakers that are just as stylish as Stormi’s pair.

Adidas Hoops Mid 2.0, sneakers, kids,
Adidas Hoops Mid 2.0 sneakers.
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Hoops Mid 2.0 Sneakers, $44

Air Jordan 1 Mid V-Day.
Air Jordan 1 Mid V-Day.
CREDIT: Kids Foot Locker

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Mid V-Day, $50

Reebok F/S Hi sneakers, reebok, white, kids
Reebok F/S Hi sneakers.
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Reebok F/S Hi Sneakers, $52

Click through the gallery to see stars with permanent ankle and foot tattoos.

