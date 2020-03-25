Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Shows Off Colorful ‘Trolls’ Tattoos in Mini Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner and her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster are finding new ways to pass the time during their self-quarantine, including putting on temporary tattoos.

Kylie Jenner steps out with daughter Stormi in New York, May 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

The beauty mogul took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of Stormi’s tattoo-covered legs featuring illustrations of trolls with her 167 million followers.

The colorful designs were an excellent complement to her subdued mini Air Jordans. The Air Jordan Retro 6 features a black, white and gray high-top silhouette. Though the colorway is currently not available, an all-yellow pair retails for $60 at Kids Footlocker.

Stormi showing off her Trolls tattoos 😎 pic.twitter.com/AcDNqKwQcs — Kardashian Kids FanPage (@DASHKlDS) March 25, 2020

Air Jordan Retro 6 kids. CREDIT: Kids Foot Locker

On top of having a fun time with temporary tattoos, Stormi has been also spending some quality time with her father, Travis Scott, during this time of self-isolation and quarantine. The rapper shared a video of himself playing on a basketball court with the 2-year-old as she ran after the ball in overalls and black and yellow sneakers.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Jenner is giving back to the healthcare community. The reality star donated $1 million today to first responders to help them with medical masks and other protective gear. (Click here to see more celebrities who have donated to the fight against the coronavirus.)

