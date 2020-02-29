Kylie Jenner Shows Off Mother-Daughter Nike Sneaker Style on Instagram

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Friday to show off her recently changed hairdo and new sneakers while relaxing in her private jet. The 22-year-old beauty mogul’s shoes are a pair of not-yet-released Nike sneakers, made in collaboration with the social media star’s ex-boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott.

View this post on Instagram brb baby A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Feb 27, 2020 at 3:33pm PST

The sneakers feature a beige panel along the front of the shoe and a pink and black pattern along the toe and sides. They also have white lace-up detailing on the front and are in a low-top silhouette. Jenner paired the sneakers with a black leather button-down top, gray sweatpants and small black sunglasses. To finish off the look, she accessorized with a magenta Hermès Birkin bag.

She posted this image with the caption “brb baby,” before she headed off on a beach vacation with daughter Stormi. The 2-year-old made an appearance, also wearing Nike sneakers, on her mother’s Instagram the previous day.

In the post, with the caption “#LOVEOFMYLIFE,” Jenner posted a gallery of photos with Stormi wearing beige and red high-top Nike sneakers with the brand’s signature swoosh in black. The shoes also feature black lace-up detailing across the front and the Nike logo on the shoe tongue in red.

The toddler-sized sneakers are styled with a Chrome Hearts black sweatshirt and coordinating sweatpants with red lettering on the sides of the sleeves and legs. For accessories, Stormi wore a silver rhinestone-embossed shoulder bag and gold earrings.

