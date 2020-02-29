Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Mother-Daughter Nike Sneaker Style on Instagram

By Elisa Lewittes
Kylie Jenner
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Friday to show off her recently changed hairdo and new sneakers while relaxing in her private jet. The 22-year-old beauty mogul’s shoes are a pair of not-yet-released Nike sneakers, made in collaboration with the social media star’s ex-boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott.

 

The sneakers feature a beige panel along the front of the shoe and a pink and black pattern along the toe and sides. They also have white lace-up detailing on the front and are in a low-top silhouette. Jenner paired the sneakers with a black leather button-down top, gray sweatpants and small black sunglasses. To finish off the look, she accessorized with a magenta Hermès Birkin bag.

She posted this image with the caption “brb baby,” before she headed off on a beach vacation with daughter Stormi. The 2-year-old made an appearance, also wearing Nike sneakers, on her mother’s Instagram the previous day.

In the post, with the caption “#LOVEOFMYLIFE,” Jenner posted a gallery of photos with Stormi wearing beige and red high-top Nike sneakers with the brand’s signature swoosh in black. The shoes also feature black lace-up detailing across the front and the Nike logo on the shoe tongue in red.

The toddler-sized sneakers are styled with a Chrome Hearts black sweatshirt and coordinating sweatpants with red lettering on the sides of the sleeves and legs. For accessories, Stormi wore a silver rhinestone-embossed shoulder bag and gold earrings.

