Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 2, Poses in a Dior Dress and Hugo Boss Sandals

Kylie Jenner loves a good mother-daughter matching moment.

The 22-year-old posed with her daughter Stormi, 2, while on a beach vacation, both wearing pink patterned Dior looks; Kylie’s ensemble included a straw hat, an off-the-shoulder mini dress and a matching drawstring bag, while Stormi had on a tie-sleeve tank top dress.

The beauty mogul shared multiple images of her daughter, including one of them together, captioned: “I hope she wants to match w[ith] me forever.”

Stormi already is inheriting her mom’s chic style, wearing a set of strappy see-through jelly sandals with a bright coral sole from designer Hugo Boss. The Boss Kids sandals include a round toe and a buckled closure, retailing for $54 to $79.

Kylie and Stormi are no strangers to a coordinated moment. At Stormi’s second birthday extravaganza, the duo matched in glittering metallic pink sets and all-white sneakers. They also iconically sported custom Ralph & Russo deep green dresses for their family holiday party.

