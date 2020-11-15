×
Kylie Jenner Is Sleek in Oversized Coat and Alexander Wang Stiletto Boots for Dinner With Daughter Stormi 

By Robyn Merrett
Billionaire Mom, Kylie Jenner takes daughter Stormi Webster for dinner at celeb Hotspot 'Giorgio Baldi' Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica. 14 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715237_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner steps out with daughter Stormi for dinner in Santa Monica, CA.
CREDIT: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi enjoyed a mother-daughter outing Saturday night.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was photographed carrying Stormi into the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Ca. For the occasion, Jenner wore a sleek oversized black coat — a style featured heavily on the fall/winter 2020 runways.

The cozy outerwear piece featured buttons, but Jenner opted to wear it open, pairing it with what appeared to be a black turtleneck.

The reality star pulled the look together with a chic pair of Alexander Wang black satin pointed toe stiletto boots. The glossy shoes retail for $1,422 at Farfetch. Jenner’s maroon-colored nails gave the ensemble the perfect pop of color.

As for Jenner’s daughter, the stylish tot sported a metallic puffer jacket and tiny hoop earrings.

Billionaire Mom, Kylie Jenner takes daughter Stormi Webster for dinner at celeb Hotspot 'Giorgio Baldi' Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica. 14 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715237_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner takes daughter Stormi for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
CREDIT: MEGA
Billionaire Mom, Kylie Jenner takes daughter Stormi Webster for dinner at celeb Hotspot 'Giorgio Baldi' Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica. 14 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA715237_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer look at Kylie Jenner’s boots.
CREDIT: MEGA
Jenner’s night out comes after she donned a different coat trend earlier this month.

In a post captioned, “hello fall” on Nov. 8, Jenner wore a sheer cow-print number that appeared to either be a jumpsuit or matching top and pants. The reality star pulled the look together with an on-trend leather coat that featured a green shearling lining.

Both shearling and vibrant colors are right on trend this season. Balenciaga debuted a bold blue trench coat with a shearling collar during the fashion house’s fall ’21 runway show in March. Other brands like Lanvin and Stella McCartney also showcased shearling iterations.

Celebrities such as Hailey Baldwin have embraced the trend — she was spotted in a yellow $9,450 Teddy Shearling coat from Bottega Veneta in October. She paired the look with boyfriend jeans and a cropped yellow top.

Jenner, however, put a retro twist on her shearling look — pairing it with ’90s-inspired clear sunglasses, a Christian Dior black leather gambler dice bowling bag and black heels.

Achieve Kylie Jenner’s satin boot look with these affordable picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: BCBG Max Azria Women’s Jolie Bootie Ankle Boot, $75 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Roselina 100 Boots, $198 (was $495) 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Ted Baker London Luire Embellished Satin Bootie, $120 (was $255)

