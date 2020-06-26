Kylie Jenner’s Biker-Style Outfit Has Sporty Details With Nikes & Chunky Socks

Kylie Jenner and her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster are mother-daughter style goals.

Last night, the duo posed together in the door of a cherry red car for a photo as seen on the entrepreneur’s Instagram account. Their coordinated ensembles included monochromatic black shades with the beauty mogul opting for an oversize leather jacket and joggers; her daughter echoed her choice of color in a black T-shirt dress.

While Stormi continued her all-black look down into dark socks and mini Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Triple Black” sneakers, her mom switched it up with her white tube socks and coordinating Nike sneakers.

Jenner’s pick of footwear wasn’t just a normal Air Force 1 sneaker, but a reimagined design courtesy of hit skate brand Supreme. Recognizable from the signature red box logo on the heel, the sneakers debuted back in March with a price tag of $96; current resale prices for the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low range from $285 all the way up to $2,000 for rarer sizes on sites like StockX.

As for Stormi, her mini Yeezys from her uncle Kanye West’s line are a hit design as well; the “Triple Black” colorway launched last month and feature no-tie bungee laces with reflective detailing to top things off. Supported by full-length Boost cushioning, infant sizes originally sold for $140 but now can go for as high as $275 on GOAT.

The infant version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Black.” CREDIT: Adidas

At just 2 years old, the toddler already has an impressive and expansive shoe collection including pairs from her dad Travis Scott’s Nike collaborations as well as a few Air Jordans and Adidas Yeezy styles.

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, Stormi’s mom also formerly served as a brand ambassador for Adidas, exclusively wearing styles from the brand across social media. At the start of 2020, though, the now-billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Jenner has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

Click through the gallery to see even more of Kylie Jenner’s boldest looks over the years.

