Stormi Webster Takes After Mom Kylie Jenner in Graffiti Tee, Biker Shorts & Air Jordans

Stormi Webster is giving her best go at mom Kylie Jenner’s signature style.

Yesterday, Jenner shared a photo of her 2-year-old modeling a cool combination that teamed a printed denim jacket over a white graffiti t-shirt and matching white biker shorts.

Stormi gave the outfit an edgy touch with a pair of red, white and black high top Air Jordan sneakers.

Just days ago, the duo posed together in the dorway of a cherry red car in a photo posted to Jenner’s Instagram account. The pair’s coordinated ensembles included monochromatic black shades. The beauty mogul opted for an oversize leather jacket and joggers, while her daughter echoed her choice of color in a black T-shirt dress.

While Stormi continued her all-black look with dark socks and mini Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Triple Black” sneakers, her mom switched it up with her white tube socks and coordinating Nike sneakers.

At just 2 years-old, the toddler already has an impressive — and expansive — shoe collection, including pairs from her dad Travis Scott’s Nike collaborations as well as a few Air Jordan and Adidas Yeezy styles.

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, Jenner previously served as a brand ambassador for Adidas, exclusively wearing sneakers from the Three Stripes across social media. At the start of 2020, though, the now-billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Jenner has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including hard to get Nike Air Yeezys as well as SB Dunk Lows from Scott’s collaboration.

Click through the gallery to see even more of Kylie Jenner’s boldest looks over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.