Kylie Jenner’s ‘Work In Progress’ Shoe Closet Includes Her Never-Before-Seen Designer Heels

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner boasts a designer-filled closet.

The beauty mogul oftentimes steps out in pieces from Balmain, Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Christian Dior and more. And when it comes to footwear, the brands don’t stop there.

The 22-year-old gave fans a glimpse into her “work in progress” closet at her new home. In addition to a few Hermes Birkin bags and totes from Louis Vuitton and Prada, Jenner also showed off her endless collection of designer heels — and many of the styles have never even been spotted on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s feet.

A glimpse into Kylie Jenner’s closet. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The top row alone includes $711 Alexandre Vauthier Cindy pumps, two pairs of $825 Amina Muaddi Gilda slippers and $1,095 Christian Louboutin x Roland Mouret Cage and Curry pumps.

Down on the second row, you can find Gianvito Rossi’s $875 Rosa PVC sandals as well as Stuart Weitzman’s $395 Merina sandals and Amina Muaddi’s $1,010 Gilda sandals. She also added to that section with $650 Jimmy Choo Romy pumps and $719 PVC heels from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

The third row holds a Gianvito Rossi $1,245 Crystelle PVC pump with another set of $395 Stuart Weitzman sandals in addition to $795 Balenciaga Knife pumps.

Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang and Yeezy in West Hollywood, Calif. in 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

On top of creating her own uber-successful beauty line, Jenner formerly served a brand ambassador for Adidas, exclusively wearing styles from the brand across social media. At the start of 2020, though, the now-billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Jenner has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

