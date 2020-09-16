Kylie Jenner Wears the Biggest Brand of 2020 in a Mini Shirt Dress & Strappy Sandals

Kylie Jenner modeled a head-to-toe all-white look from one of the biggest brands of the year.

Donning pieces from Italian brand Bottega Veneta, the beauty mogul showed off a stylish white shirt dress on her Instagram last night; similar designs retail for over $1,700 at Italist.com. She accented the look with a purse from the brand as well in its $3,600 Chain Pouch design.

The finishing touch for the trending look came with Jenner’s choice of sleek sandals from the label.

The Bottega Veneta BV Spiral sandals wrap around the ankle with a twisting, puffed strap in a snake-like fashion. The white leather fabric continues into the securing strap across the toe as well as a coated 4-inch tapered heel. Not only is the style chic but it is also unexpectedly comfortable thanks to a padded insole and securing gold tips across the straps. The style retails for $1,660 and is available at MyTheresa.com.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie’s own sister Kourtney Kardashian in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

As for Kylie herself, the youngest Jenner sister has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike-adorned kicks, including rare Off-White x Nike sneakers and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

