Kylie Jenner’s Furry Mini Dress, Thigh-High Stockings & Clear Heels Give a Modern Twist on ‘The Grinch’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner brought the Christmas spirit this week in the best way the beauty mogul knows how.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder launched her collection inspired by “The Grinch” yesterday and, to celebrate the capsule selling out, took to social media to show off her best take on an outfit inspired by the film’s main character.

The ensemble teamed a furry green mini dress with sheer thigh-high stockings and see-through PVC pumps and even included a matching green wig and gloves to tout.

Earlier in the week, Kylie showed off her more casual side with an off-duty look. For the outfit of the day on Tuesday, the media mogul posed alongside one of her many sportscars in a chic look that included a twist-front long-sleeve crop top with a front peek-a-boo window; she matched the bold top to her favorite silhouette of mom jeans, opting for a dark-wash pair.

To complete the off-duty ensemble, Kylie tapped the beloved ongoing collaboration between Vigil Abloh’s Off-White line and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand in a retro silhouette.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High “White” released in March 2018 and instantly became a highly-coveted design amongst sneakerheads. Formed with a mix of materials ranging from mesh panels to leather and suede overlays, the high-top style comes adorned with recognizable accents from both brands — think the Jumpman logo and Abloh’s favorite Helvetica font. While the pair released with a $190 price tag, they’ve now become a sought after set with heightened resale prices; a popular size can go for as high as $5,812 on resale site StockX.com.

When it comes to sneakers, Kylie Jenner has an impressive history in the industry. Before she was a beauty queen, the youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike-adorned kicks, including rare Off-White x Nike sneakers like yesterday’s set and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration. When she isn’t in sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

Elevate your fall ensembles and seasonal style with these next clear heels inspired by Kylie Jenner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Yeezy PVC Pumps, $269 (was $768); Farfetch.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Dussa Heels, $80; Aldo.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Schutz Cendi Heels, $118; Amazon.com.