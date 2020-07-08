Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in a Black Dress With Punky Tony Bianco Stompers

Kylie Jenner’s vacation style is more glamorous than most.

Posing for an Instagram photo shoot during her summer getaway, the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul looked stylish in a long black dress with sheer detailing from Rick Owens. The gown is available to shop on Holtrenfrew.com, where it has been marked down from $1,780 to $1,068.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for chunky black stompers from Tony Bianco — offering up her take on the combat boot, one of the most sought-after footwear silhouettes of 2020. Called the Seattle, the Tony Bianco shoe adds 2 inches of height. it features criss-cross lace-up detailing on the front and a silver zipper on the inner ankle, with a round toe and a premium leather upper. Although the style isn’t available to buy right now, it can be pre-ordered on the brand’s website for 330 Australian dollars, or about $230.

Tony Bianco Seattle boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Jenner wore her hair in a long Rapunzel-style braid going down her back. She accessorized with gold bracelets and a black Dior saddle bag with gold hardware.

An Australian label founded in the ’70s, Tony Bianco is known for its contemporary styles, made from luxurious materials at a relatively accessible price point. The brand has plenty of celebrity fans in addition to Jenner, with fellow famous enthusiasts including supermodel Irina Shayk, singer Madison Beeer, actress Priyanka Chopra and reality star Kristin Cavallari.

Unsurprisingly, Jenner’s own wardrobe is filled with plenty of stylish shoe options — with pairs coming at a wide range of price points. Taking to Instagram in May, she shared a glimpse into her “work in progress” shoe closet, showing off heels from Jimmy Choo, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Balenciaga, to name a few. The A-lister has also been spotted in more affordable footwear from the likes of Adidas Yeezy, Nike and Femme Shoes.

