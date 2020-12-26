Kylie Jenner Stuns In Red Bottega Veneta Dress & Jimmy Choo Heels On Christmas Eve

While the holidays may look different this year, Kylie Jenner fully embraced the festive season with her glamorous head-to-toe red ensemble on Christmas Eve.

The beauty mogul wore the $7,650 Bottega Veneta Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sequin Dress from the Italian luxury label’s fall 2020 collection. The glittering garment features a column silhouette with a triangular cut-out on the back. This runway look is available for purchase on net-a-porter.com.

Here’s a closer look at the dress paired with the brand’s buzzy Puddle boots on the Fall 2020 runway. CREDIT: WWD

Here’s a closer look at the Jimmy Choo Bing Mules. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

The Kylie Cosmetics founder teamed the sophisticated evening dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo Bing Mules in the Red colorway. These luxurious shoes offer a mary-jane style silhouette with a crystal-embellished front strap and feature leather uppers with a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $950 and are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

For accessories, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star completed the look with a pair of $50,570 Harry Kotlar Classic Diamond earrings.

Jenner’s affinity for Bottega Veneta has been well-documented, and the brand’s sandals are one of her go-to shoe choices for more elevated looks. Earlier this month, she embraced the square-toe sandal trend and styled the label’s Stretch mesh pumps in the Egg Yolk colorway with a $15 dress from Sorella and gold jewelry from Dior.

Last September, the 23-year-old coordinated the Italian designer’s $1,600 BV Spiral Leather Sandals in the white colorway with a white shirt dress and a $3,600 The Chain Pouch bag from the brand in a matching colorway.

For her more casual looks, the social media personality frequently selects buzzy sneaker options, including exclusive Off White x Nike Air Force 1 ComplexCon and Air Jordan 4 sneakers.

Get the entrepreneur’s elevated shoe style, and add these similar red heels to your ensembles.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Aspen Mule Pumps, $113.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Reselm Heeled Sandals, $69.

To Buy: Paris Texas Crystal Embellished Mules, $156 (from $274).

