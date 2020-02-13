Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Take on Clubwear Includes a Red Catsuit + the Pointiest Sandals

By Ella Chochrek
Kylie Jenner went to a Los Angeles nightclub Valentine’s Day party last night wearing a seasonably appropriate look with just the right amount of athleisure flair.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul appeared to be wearing a catsuit, but she was actually clad in matching separates from Body by Raven Tracy. The outfit included a high-necked bodysuit and matching leggings; the bodysuit is sold out, but the leggings can be purchased from the brand’s site for $56.

Kylie Jenner , red catsuit, body by raven tracy, red bodysuit, leggings, clear sandals, celebrity style, is seen in a valentines theme outfit arriving to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. 12 Feb 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: 007 / Photographer Group / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA609013_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner in a red Body by Raven Tracy look with clear sandals in Los Angeles on Feb. 12.
CREDIT: MEGA
For shoes, Jenner chose a pair of see-through sandals. The reality star has been a longtime proponent of the clear shoe trend, and yesterday’s pair boasted a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel. The open-toed silhouette was perfect for showing off Jenner’s pedicure.

Kylie Jenner is seen in a valentines theme outfit arriving to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. 12 Feb 2020 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: 007 / Photographer Group / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA609013_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner in a red Body by Raven Tracy look with clear sandals in Los Angeles on Feb. 12.
CREDIT: MEGA
Kylie Jenner, clear shoes, sandals, street style, shoe detail, pedicure, celebrity feet, red leggings, los angeles
A close-up look at Kylie Jenner’s clear shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

The A-lister completed her look with a crystal-covered, lip-shaped clutch from Judith Leiber. The style is available on Neimanmarcus.com for just under $4,300.

someone said there was a vday party♥️♥️♥️

The leggings and see-through shoes combination may seem familiar to some of Jenner’s fans, and there’s a reason: She’s adhered to a similar formula before. For instance, she wore a pair of slim-fitting Alexander Wang pants with a crop top and clear Yeezy pumps while out and about in New York during summer 2018.

Kylie Jenner, Yeezy, Alexander Wang, leggings, crop top
Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang and Yeezy in West Hollywood, Calif. in 2018.
CREDIT: Splash News

If you’re into the clear sandal look, consider purchasing one of the options below.

Tony Bianco, clear shoes

To Buy: Tony Bianco Marley Mules, $173.

Schutz Ariella Strappy Sandals

To Buy: Schutz Ariella Strappy Sandals, $170.

Steven by Steve Madden, clear sandals,

To Buy: Steven by Steve Madden Iza Transparent Slide Sandals, $92.

