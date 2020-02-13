Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Take on Clubwear Includes a Red Catsuit + the Pointiest Sandals

Kylie Jenner went to a Los Angeles nightclub Valentine’s Day party last night wearing a seasonably appropriate look with just the right amount of athleisure flair.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul appeared to be wearing a catsuit, but she was actually clad in matching separates from Body by Raven Tracy. The outfit included a high-necked bodysuit and matching leggings; the bodysuit is sold out, but the leggings can be purchased from the brand’s site for $56.

Kylie Jenner in a red Body by Raven Tracy look with clear sandals in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. CREDIT: MEGA For shoes, Jenner chose a pair of see-through sandals. The reality star has been a longtime proponent of the clear shoe trend, and yesterday’s pair boasted a pointed toe and a slim stiletto heel. The open-toed silhouette was perfect for showing off Jenner’s pedicure.

Kylie Jenner in a red Body by Raven Tracy look with clear sandals in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Kylie Jenner’s clear shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

The A-lister completed her look with a crystal-covered, lip-shaped clutch from Judith Leiber. The style is available on Neimanmarcus.com for just under $4,300.

The leggings and see-through shoes combination may seem familiar to some of Jenner’s fans, and there’s a reason: She’s adhered to a similar formula before. For instance, she wore a pair of slim-fitting Alexander Wang pants with a crop top and clear Yeezy pumps while out and about in New York during summer 2018.

Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang and Yeezy in West Hollywood, Calif. in 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

If you’re into the clear sandal look, consider purchasing one of the options below.

To Buy: Tony Bianco Marley Mules, $173.

To Buy: Schutz Ariella Strappy Sandals, $170.

To Buy: Steven by Steve Madden Iza Transparent Slide Sandals, $92.

