Kylie Jenner Tucks Her Thigh-High Stockings Into the Sharpest White Pumps

Kylie Jenner’s outfits get bolder and bolder by the day.

The beauty mogul continued a streak of matching outfits with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou today in coordinating mini dresses. While Karanikolaou donned a black number with matching black tights, Jenner opted for a glowing all-white combination of a long-sleeve form-fitting dress and thigh-high semi-sheer stockings. Both media personalities paired their outfits to colorful $450 bucket hats and chain bags from Prada.

The duo’s streak of matching ensembles was extended last week by bold net dresses in contrasting colors; while Karanikolaou opted for a red number, Kylie decided on a chic deep purple version of the cutout dress.

The two friends then furthered the looks with twinning white footwear — Kylie’s pair included a twisted slingback strap and a textured pointed-toe finish, all atop a tall architectural cone heel. Her friend’s set comes from Balenciaga and is the brand’s signature Knife pump silhouette that retails for $795.

Watch on FN

Kylie, on the other handed, pulled out her trending Bottega Veneta twist pumps for the occasion; the $1,150 pair features an unconventional strappy design made from smooth leather, all available at Farfetch.com.

Related J-Lo's Leather Leggings & Graphic Crop Top Contrast A-Rod's Tailored Suit & Suede Boots Get Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers for Only $49 & More Amazon Big Summer Sale Deals Megan Thee Stallion Models a Denim Bralette, Short Shorts & Stilettos for Coach

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, the youngest Jenner sister also has had multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before linking up with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the celebrity posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

Click through the gallery to check out even more of Kylie Jenner’s boldest footwear moments.