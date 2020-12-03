Kylie Jenner Puts a Spin on Winter Style in Pink Dior Boots and White Mini Dress With Puffer Coat

Jenner then finalized the look with a pair of squared sunglasses, and a white minidress, adding a cross-seasonal spin. The combo is a go-to look for Jenner as she sported a shirt dress and knee-high boots in August and a fitted turtleneck dress and thigh-highs that same month.

“Counting down the days till xmas,” Jenner captioned the post, which appears to have been taken on a wintery vacation.

Jenner’s fashion moments comes after she showed off a different boot on Wednesday. The beauty mogul posed on a private jet, wearing a $2,800 scarf from Bottega Veneta, which she paired with a long sleeve top and black leather pants.

For footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of chunky shoes, which appear to be The Lug Boots from Bottega Veneta. The sleek style, which has become a go-to shoe for celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk and more this season, feature elasticated side panels, a square-toe silhouette and a lifted outsole.

