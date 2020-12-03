×
Kylie Jenner Puts a Spin on Winter Style in Pink Dior Boots and White Mini Dress With Puffer Coat

By Robyn Merrett
Kylie Jenner is showcasing her winter style as she gets ready for Christmas. On Thursday, Jenner shared a slideshow of photos, wearing head-to-toe Christian Dior. At the top, the reality star opted for the brand’s pink logomania puffer coat, which features a hood, rib knit cuffs and a zip closure. The style is available for $6,212 at Tradesy.com.On her feet, Jenner sported a pair of rare Dior sneaker boots. The footwear is adorned with the brand’s logo and a buckle at the calf. The bottom featured a thick white outsole. The shoes are from Dior’s 2004 spring collection by John Galliano.

Jenner then finalized the look with a pair of squared sunglasses, and a white minidress, adding a cross-seasonal spin. The combo is a go-to look for Jenner as she sported a shirt dress and knee-high boots in August and a fitted turtleneck dress and thigh-highs that same month.

“Counting down the days till xmas,” Jenner captioned the post, which appears to have been taken on a wintery vacation.

Jenner’s fashion moments comes after she showed off a different boot on Wednesday. The beauty mogul posed on a private jet, wearing a $2,800 scarf from Bottega Veneta, which she paired with a long sleeve top and black leather pants.

For footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of chunky shoes, which appear to be The Lug Boots from Bottega Veneta. The sleek style, which has become a go-to shoe for celebrities, including Kourtney Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk and more this season, feature elasticated side panels, a square-toe silhouette and a lifted outsole.

