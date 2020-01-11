Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Street Style in Trendy Jordan 1s

Kylie Jenner showed off a stylish streetwear look in her latest Instagram post. The star posed for the camera in a series of photos to display all the angles of her trendy ensemble.

The 22-year-old kept it casual in a gray long-sleeved crew neck t-shirt that she tucked into her trousers. Jenner rocked the white-in-winter look in a pair of boot-cut pants that featured lace-up detailing along the sides of each leg and was tied into a bow at the bottom.

The reality star beat the California sun in style in a pair of oversized sunglasses. For jewelry, she kept it simple with large silver hoop earrings that included a dangling Dior pendant attached at the bottom along with a silver ring on her pointer finger. She kept up the silver color scheme with her handbag that featured a metal rope like strap.

Air Jordan 1 CREDIT: Nike

On her feet, Jenner sported a fashionable pair of Air Jordan 1s in a white-and-blue colorway. The basketball shoes are a popular choice among celebrities. Jenner posted in the on-trend shoes earlier this week, pairing an all gray outfit and a yellow wig to give the look a pop of color.

Want More?

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Shows That ’90s Inspired-Style Works for Kids, Too

Kylie Jenner Looks Festive in a Red Croc Suit With the Pointiest Gold-Tipped Heels

After Jordan Brand’s $1B Quarter, Here’s What Will Drive Business Moving Forward

Watch FN’s video on how to polish your shoes with champagne