Kylie Jenner’s Tangerine Paris Texas Boots Pop Against Her Blue Leather Jumpsuit

A rustic setting won’t keep Kylie Jenner from pulling out all the stops with her wardrobe.

While on vacation in Wyoming to celebrate niece North West’s seventh birthday, Jenner got all dolled up in a can’t-miss pair of shoes. The Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman posed outside a cabin wearing a blue leather jumpsuit teamed with bold orange boots. Jenner completed her look with oversize glasses and silver hoop earrings.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s boots came from buzzy brand Paris Texas. Made of croc-embossed tangerine leather, the boots boast a 4.3-inch stiletto heel, with a pointed toe and a leather sole and lining. On Farfetch.com, the shoes are available to shop for $375, 40% off their $625 retail price.

Tangerine leather boots from Paris Texas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Meanwhile, Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, looked adorable by mom’s side in a bold blue dress and brown Western boots.

“Woke up in the wild wild west 🧡,” Jenner captioned her Instagram post, which racked up nearly 7 million likes.

Paris Texas has become known for its signature boots, offered in an array of fabrications such as faux croc and python as well as bold colorways including hot pink, metallics and animal prints. In addition to Jenner, the brand has also won over celebrity fans in Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Culpo and Rita Ora, to name a few.

The label’s designer, Annamaria Brivio, was honored in 2019 with FN’s prestigious Emerging Talent Award. Brivio said she conceived the concept for her brand after spotting a gap in the market for day-to-night footwear options.

“There were mainly designer options, more nightlife-orientated [shoes] with stiletto heels,” she told FN. “I needed something for myself when I was running between appointments and didn’t have time to change for a dinner or drinks.”

When it comes to Jenner’s own shoe wardrobe, the A-lister owns an impressive collection of heels from brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Amina Muaddi and Gianvito Rossi. Additionally, her wardrobe includes some more accessibly priced footwear options, such as Nike sneakers.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of boots that offer a look similar to Jenner’s but at a more accessible price point.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ellie Shoes Gogo Women’s 3-Inch Heel Zipper Boot, $30.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Funtasma by Pleaser Women’s Gogo-300 Boot, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: FSJ Women’s Block-Heel Boots, $100.

