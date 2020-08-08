Kylie Jenner Wears Oversized Shirt With Skin-Tight, Knee-High Boots For Day at the Office

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner is one star who continues to not compromise her fashion despite social distancing regulations and stay-at-home orders.

The mogul posted a photo of herself in a relaxed look that included a thigh-skimming button-down shirt and skin-tight square toe boots that climbed up to her knees.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan makes an oversized button-down chic by incorporating the dramatic boot style. The square toe boot adds a contemporary touch to the classic thigh-hugging shoe.

The star, who will be celebrating her 23rd birthday in a few days on Aug. 10, recently surprised fans with a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for their song “Wap.”

In the video, fans can find the 22-year-old rocking another pair of leg-elongating boots.

When she’s not wearing comfortable shoes like fuzzy slides, Jenner often opts for a knee or thigh-high boot. The skin-tight shoe is a great style hack to evoke a leggy look, no matter one’s height.

The 5’6″ star typically pairs knee-high boots with a short length skirt or dress. The play on contrasts is a foolproof technique that can also help pull off mini dresses and skirts with ease.

Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself and friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, in head-to-toe Prada. Instead of her usual dramatic boot, the star and her BFF wore long stockings and matching pumps. Still, the pairing evokes the same style hack Jenner uses when opting for a leggy look.

Leg-elongating trends are always favorable to the stars. Fans of this look can steal the fashion secret by investing in a pair of dramatic boots of their own. Below, take a look at some tall boots inspired by Kylie Jenner’s look of the moment.

