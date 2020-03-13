Kylie Jenner Matches These Sold-Out Sneakers With This Season’s Hottest Bag

Kylie Jenner is getting in on the streetwear game.

Wearing a striped oversized set yesterday, it was the beauty mogul’s unique accessories that really elevated her look. She kept it cool in a sold-out $340 paneled PVC bucket hat from Prada and the hottest bag of the season: Bottega Veneta’s $2,700 black leather Pouch bag.

Jenner finished off her outfit with sneakerhead-approved kicks. Her Off-White x Jordan 5 Retro high-tops feature Virgil Abloh’s signature deconstructed approach with a “Black Metallic” colorway and a see-through textile upper that reveals the pair’s inner technology. The iteration released during NBA All-Star Weekend in February with an original price tag of $225 and sold out quickly. On resale sites like StockX and GOAT, the sneakers currently are trading for upwards of $550 to $1,500.

“During the ’90s, I was the kid watching Jordan on TV, and I never thought I would be able to do one of his shoes, let alone add anything to them,” Abloh said in a statement about the Off-White x Jordan 5. “MJ was a man who became a superhero. He was jumping from the free-throw line, winning six championships, doing the impossible. In design, I feel like I’m at my best if I can almost mirror how impossible those tasks were.”

Jenner’s sneakers may be steeply-priced on the resale market, but these similar high-top styles will also give a look the same skater-chic vibe.

To Buy: Air Jordan 5 Retro, $225

To Buy: Koio Primo Roccia Sneakers, $298

To Buy: Reebok Freestyle Hi Sneakers, $75

