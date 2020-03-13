Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Matches These Sold-Out Sneakers With This Season’s Hottest Bag

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kylie-jenner
Kylie Jenner: May 2019
Kylie Jenner: March 2019
Kylie Jenner: February 2019
Kylie Jenner: November 2019
View Gallery 19 Images

Kylie Jenner is getting in on the streetwear game.

Wearing a striped oversized set yesterday, it was the beauty mogul’s unique accessories that really elevated her look. She kept it cool in a sold-out $340 paneled PVC bucket hat from Prada and the hottest bag of the season: Bottega Veneta’s $2,700 black leather Pouch bag.

Jenner finished off her outfit with sneakerhead-approved kicks. Her Off-White x Jordan 5 Retro high-tops feature Virgil Abloh’s signature deconstructed approach with a “Black Metallic” colorway and a see-through textile upper that reveals the pair’s inner technology. The iteration released during NBA All-Star Weekend in February with an original price tag of $225 and sold out quickly. On resale sites like StockX and GOAT, the sneakers currently are trading for upwards of $550 to $1,500.

Related

Kylie Jenner Laces Up the Wildest Booties to Go With Her Double Denim Outfit

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hit the Park with Kids in Trendy Sneakers

Kylie Jenner Wears One of Fashion's Hottest Rising Labels With Simple Black Pumps

View this post on Instagram

HQ days 🤍🌧

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Off-White x Air Jordan 5
The Off-White x Air Jordan 5.
CREDIT: Nike

“During the ’90s, I was the kid watching Jordan on TV, and I never thought I would be able to do one of his shoes, let alone add anything to them,” Abloh said in a statement about the Off-White x Jordan 5. “MJ was a man who became a superhero. He was jumping from the free-throw line, winning six championships, doing the impossible. In design, I feel like I’m at my best if I can almost mirror how impossible those tasks were.”

Jenner’s sneakers may be steeply-priced on the resale market, but these similar high-top styles will also give a look the same skater-chic vibe.

air jordan 5, white, high

To Buy: Air Jordan 5 Retro, $225

koio sneakers, high top, gray

To Buy: Koio Primo Roccia Sneakers, $298

reebok sneakers, high top, gray

To Buy: Reebok Freestyle Hi Sneakers, $75

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Flip through the gallery to find more of Kylie Jenner’s boldest style moments.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Laces Up the Wildest Booties to Go With Her Double Denim Outfit

Kylie Jenner’s Shoes Nicely Balance Her Slime-Green, Cheetah-Print Outfit

Kylie Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Hottest Rising Labels With Simple Black Pumps

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad