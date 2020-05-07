Kylie Jenner’s Catsuit + ‘Invisible’ Pumps Make Her Look Covered in Tattoos

Though she remains at home, Kylie Jenner still broke out a show-stopping look.

The 22-year-old star stunned in blue Dior sunglasses paired with a nude, full-footed catsuit-style matching shirt and tights set from Marine Serre; the now sold-out mock neck top and patterned $390 leggings feature tattoo-inspired dragons, snakes, leaves and more, making the beauty mogul appear coated in permanent ink.

Jenner tucked the bottoms of her tights into see-through pumps from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. The PVC pointed-toe pumps include completely clear uppers with a nude sole and 4.5-inch curved heel. The nearly invisible style retails for $719, but Farfetch has the pair discounted for as low as $288.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Amina Muaddi have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. Jenner’s own sisters are huge fans of the trend and oftentimes frequent styles from Yeezy just like the Kylie Skin founder.

On top of creating her own uber-successful beauty line, Jenner formerly served a brand ambassador for Adidas, exclusively wearing styles from the brand across social media. At the start of 2020, though, the now-billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Jenner has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

