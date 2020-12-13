Kylie Jenner Styles Loungewear With Mom Jeans & Must-See Basketball Sneakers

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ pre-season victory on Friday, Kylie Jenner subtly shared some of her support for the basketball team through her new footwear this Saturday, which she wore with mom jeans and a nude-colored bra top.

In a post on Instagram, the The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a dark nude bralette with a twist-front detail and a v-neckline. Half-sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims line offers a similar option, with this plunge bralette in the Sienna colorway. It features a low V-cut neckline and ribbed detailing throughout. The lingerie-inspired piece retails for $36 and can be purchased on Skims.com.

The beauty mogul teamed the short top with a light-wash pair of high-waisted jeans, which feature a relaxed silhouette. For a similar look, try the Levi’s Ribcage jeans in the straight cut. They feature an ultra-high rise with a classic five-pocket silhouette in 100% recycled fabric. The pants currently are on sale for $128 and can be purchased on Levis.com.

To achieve a layered look, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for a white zip-hoodie over the top and accessorized with a gold necklace, as well as a Hermès Birkin bag from her collection.

For footwear, Jenner chose an elevated white sneaker with black crack printing on the toe and heel with gold grommets and lace-up detailing. They also feature a purple-hued strip along the back of the midsole and around the heel as a subtle nod to her beloved sports team.

The 23-year-old entrepreneur is known for her ultra-cool sneaker selections, and recently wore a similar pair of mom jeans with these buzzy Off-White x Air Jordan sneakers and teamed them with a cropped top from Charlotte Knowles.

For more formal ensembles, Jenner elevates her outfits with strappy sandals and chunky boots from luxury labels such as Bottega Veneta and Dior.

