This Is How Much Kylie Jenner Is Causing Nike SB Dunks to Surge on the Resale Market

Kylie Jenner appears to have sway in the sneaker space.

According to StockX, Jenner has posted four images to Instagram this year of herself wearing various pairs of Nike SB Dunks. Each time the mega-influencer has worn Dunks, prices have climbed by 30% to 50%, the sneaker resale platform says, while sales volume has at least doubled and, in some cases, even quadrupled.

Last weekend, Jenner posed on Instagram in the Nike Dunk SB High “Ferris Bueller,” a rare silhouette that initially debuted in 2008. The kicks had been reselling for about $700, but the price per pair rose to around $1,100 in the 48 hours after Jenner’s Instagram, a nearly 50% increase. What’s more, there were six pairs sold within 48 hours of the post — more sales than in the previous two months combined.

Jenner has caused similar spikes in sales for several other SB Dunk models this year, including the Low “Stussy Cherry,” the “MF Doom” and the “What the Dunk.” While Jenner’s influence — she has 176 million followers on Instagram alone — is undoubtable, StockX notes that demand for SB Dunks has been growing overall over the past six months, with sales volume doubling and prices rising by about 50%. However, the re-commerce site believes the “speed and magnitude” of the heightened demand for pairs worn by Jenner is attributable to “her power as an influencer and market mover.”

According to Hopper HQ’s 2019 Instagram Rich List, Jenner can make more than $1.2 million per Instagram post — the most of any celebrity. In the sneaker space, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously had a deal with Adidas, which is believed to have expired at the end of 2019. Prior to that, she had a contract with Puma. Jenner primarily promotes products on Instagram from her own Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands.